Snag a Pair of 2nd-Gen Echo Frames From As Low As $100

Eyeware has entered the smart age, with many options for glasses and sunglasses featuring built-in Bluetooth now on the market. And the most comfortable option on our roundup of favorites is Amazon's own Echo Frames. The 2nd-gen Echo frames have your Alexa assistant built right in so you can make calls, play music and more on the go, and right now Amazon Prime members can for themselves from $100 as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals. That's $150 in savings.

These frames allow you to make calls, listen to podcasts and Audible books, set reminders, get news, control your smart home and more hands free with Alexa. The open-ear audio directs sound to your ears and minimizes what others around you can hear. The frames even feature Auto Volume that will automatically adjust based on the noise in your environment.

The frames are lightweight and designed for all-day wear. You can get them in three colors: Classic Black, Horizon Blue and Modern Tortoise. And they can come with a variety of lenses including, blue light filtering lenses or polarized sunglass lenses with UV400 protection -- and even prescription lenses, if needed. Plus, the battery life has increased 40% in the 2nd-gen, with a full charge providing up to 4 hours of continuous audio playback, or over 2 hours of talk time, Alexa interactions and media playback over a 14-hour day.

Your frames will even support access to Google Assistant or Siri from compatible devices. Plus, with the VIP filter you can customize which notifications to receive from the contacts and apps on your phone, so you don't waste battery with irrelevant alerts. The frames are IPX4 splash-resistant against water and sweat, so you'll be able to wear them on your commute or anywhere else you go without issues.

