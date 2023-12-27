Snag a 32-ounce Brumate Toddy XL at a 30% Discount Right Now

Travel coffee mugs are not only more environmentally friendly than disposable cups, but they keep your drinks hot for hours and don't run the same risk of leaks and spills as a typical coffee cup. They also come in a range of sizes, some of which hold a ton -- great for when you're on the road.

Brumate is discounting select 32-ounce Toddy XL tumblers right now, dropping the price from $40 to just $28 -- lower than the 22-ounce model. These year-end discounts are available only through Dec. 31, so make your selection soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This triple-insulated stainless steel travel mug comes in a wide variety of colors, so you can keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold in style. You can expect hot drinks to stay hot for up to six hours and cold drinks to stay cold for up to 24 hours. The Toddy XL has a locking, leakproof lid, a built-in handle and a non-slip base -- all important features while you're driving. It's also designed to fit into standard-size cup holders.

Only some versions of the Toddy XL are dishwasher safe, so be sure to look for a dishwasher-safe icon on the product page, just under the add-ons section, if that's an important feature for you.

