Smarten Up Your Home for $30 With This Bargain Echo Show 5 Smart Speaker

This little smart display is perfect for kitchen counters and bedside tables, and now it's yours for just $30.

Adam Oram
2 min read
Amazon has long been at the forefront of smart homes and the accessories that fill them, and the Echo range of devices is at the very top of that pile. Of that lineup, the Echo Show 5 is a great little smart speaker with a built-in display that changes the way you use it. And right now, you can put one of those on your kitchen counter, desk or bedside table for just $30.

This special discount is available at Woot which means that there is a limited time window for you to act. These Echo Show 5 speakers are only going to remain at this price while stocks last and even then, Woot has given an end-of-day deadline that you won't want to miss. Consider getting that order in ASAP if you want to avoid missing out.

See at Woot

The model on sale at Woot is the second-generation, 2021 version of the Echo Show 5. But even though it's recently been replaced by a newer 2023 model, it's still a solid little smart display that can serve as an alarm clock, smart photo frame or streaming music player. 

It has a 5.5-inch screen, making it a great addition to an end table, nightstand or kitchen counter. As well as functioning as a smart speaker, the built-in screen opens up a world of new possibilities for more visual information, whether that's looking up the weather forecast, following along with a recipe or watching YouTube videos. There's also a camera built in for video calls, too. 

Smart speakers are a great way to get started, but they're just the start. Make sure to check out our roundup of the best smart home deals for some more essential devices at duscounted prices.

