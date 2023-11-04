Sign Up Now to Get a Walmart Plus Membership for Half Price

Black Friday is still weeks away, but that doesn't mean you can't cash in on deep discounts at various retailers. Right now when you sign up for a 1-year Walmart Plus membership, you'll pay just $49. That's a 50% discount. And when you sign up for this deal, you'll also get access to the early Black Friday deals Walmart is launching Nov. 8 at noon ET. This offer expires Nov. 8 at 2:59 p.m. ET.

What's included in a Walmart Plus subscription? Well, in addition to early access to major shopping events at Walmart, you'll also get free shipping with no minimum purchase, as well as other perks like up to same-day delivery on select items, Scan and Go shopping using the app, monetary shopping rewards, up to 5 cents per gallon off gas and more. Plus, you'll get access to Paramount Plus included with your membership. This basic tier does have ads, but having a streaming service subscription included with your membership makes it an incredible value -- especially at this price.

Note that this discount offer doesn't include the 30-day free trial. If you opt for the trial instead and later decide you want to continue the membership, you'll be charged full price for your annual membership.