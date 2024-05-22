Sign Up for Verizon Internet and Get a Nintendo Switch or Home Depot Gift Card Worth $200

Dependable Wi-Fi is an everyday necessity. We use it for work, school, entertainment, paying bills and keeping up with loved ones. And because it's a recurring expense, it behooves you to find a good deal on it too. Verizon is currently offering affordable 5G home internet service plans and is even throwing in either Nintendo Switch or a Home Depot gift card worth up to $200. The deal ends May 29, so you don't have long to nab this Memorial Day deal.

Verizon has two tiers. Its Home plan is as low as $35 with discounts but doesn't include any of Verizon's free gifts. If you're on a budget, it's still a good deal with a two-year price guarantee, support for 1080p resolution streaming, a wireless router and high-speed downloads. You can snag the cheaper price when you bundle a mobile plan with your internet plan and use autopay. Otherwise, this plan is $60 a month.

You can also snag the Home Plus plan for as low as $45 a month when you bundle services and use autopay. The cost of this plan without these discounts is $80. This tier offers a three-year price guarantee, higher-speed downloads, router and whole home Wi-Fi package, Verizon Cloud Unlimited storage and support for Ultra HD 4K streaming. If you sign up for this plan, Verizon will give you either a free Nintendo Switch or Home Depot gift card worth up to $200.

This deal is around for a limited time and valid until supplies last. It's also worth noting that you must activate and maintain the 5G Home Plus service for 65 days before you'll get the code for your freebie, then you'll have 60 days or until Oct. 29 to redeem it. If you cancel your service within 180 days, you'll be charged the value of the Nintendo Switch or Home Depot gift card, too, so you'll want to be sure the service is for you. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review for more details on how well the service works.

Looking for a new internet plan and not sure if this deal is for you? We've got a list of some of the best internet service providers. We're also compiling a list of Memorial Day deals you can peruse so you can buy other home essentials and treats while they're heavily discounted.