Shorten Your To-Do List With $200 Off the Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum

You might still think of robot vacuum cleaners as more of a gimmick than an effective way to keep your house clean. But these high-tech smart vacuums have come a long way since they were first released over two decades ago, and can be a huge help when it comes to shortening your to-do list.

Today, advanced models like this are equipped with tons of features like laser navigation, and can even mop and vacuum simultaneously. The Roborock S5 Max typically retails for $550, but right now at Amazon you can pick it up for just $350 when you clip the on-page coupon. You can also find this vacuum for the same price at both and for a limited time.

With 2,000 pascal of suction power, the S5 Max is designed for deep cleaning on both hardwood and carpets. And at just 3.8 inches, it's slim enough to clean under beds, too.

In addition to vacuuming your floors, the S5 Max takes care of mopping, too. You can customize the right water flow for each room in your house, allowing you to clean intensely on high-traffic areas like the entryway or rooms subject to more mess, like kitchens and mudrooms, while conserving water on floors that may not need as much care.

It uses lidar navigation to generate a map of your home for the most efficient cleaning route, which also allows you to designate no-go and no-mopping zones using the companion app. And you can save up to four levels of maps, which is a great feature if your home has more than one story.

It has a total run time of 180 minutes on a single charge, and you can activate it with the push of a button or with the app or by using an Alexa-enabled smart device.