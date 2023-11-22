Shop Like Oprah With $50 Black Friday Savings on The Charcuterie Boards She Recommends

Some Black Friday deals are pretty tasty – and this one even has a celebrity connection. Who wouldn't want to be able to shop like Oprah Winfrey? The legendary TV host can afford to buy only the best, so when she chooses something, other shoppers take notice. Winfrey started her "Oprah's Favorite Things" segment back when she had her syndicated talk show, and later featured a similar list in her print magazine.

One of the items recently included for two straight years on Oprah's favorites list? Charcuterie boards from Boarderie. The company was founded by two caterers who had to refocus their business during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with two partners, began making catering-quality cheese boards.

Shop the Boarderie site, and use the code OPRAH50 to unlock $50 off on a bundle that includes the items Oprah picked for both her 2022 and 2023 Favorite Things list.

The 2022 item is the Arte board, a spectacular spread featuring 35 artisan ingredients, including such delicacies as black-truffle salami, fig and rose goat cheese, and tangerine and chili-marinated green olives.

It's bundled here with Oprah's 2023 choice, a selection of four ready-to-bake Brie cheeses dubbed the Ultimate Baked Brie Board. The Brie flavors include blueberry, vanilla and ginger; truffle, fig and orange; chocolate, espresso and raspberry; and rosemary, sun-dried tomato and olive.

And for Cyber Monday, you can snag 15% off on the Ultimate Baked Brie Board using code CYBER15. But act fast – Oprah's fame may not fade, but these deals are limited.