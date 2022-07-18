Shop Kohl's Back-To-School Sale for Discounts on Backpacks, Apparel and More

When I was a kid, going back to school was equal parts fun and full of anticipation. But what made it a bit better was the tradition of getting new clothes and supplies right before. Since there are just a few more weeks left before schools are in full swing, it's a good idea to stock up on school supplies and clothing. With this Kohl's , you can get all the school supplies needed to make it an easier transition for kids' going back to school.

This sale is truly a one-stop-shop for young kids and teens. Starting with backpacks, you can buy Adidas, JanSport, Nike, Under Armour and even Hurley backpacks for both boys and girls. If drawstring backpacks are what you're looking for, you can get this for just $12. There are mini backpacks for kids who want to look fly and carry their supplies in style. Grab a or in one color for $20. Kids who love , and can also pick up cool backpacks as well for $26.

During gym or after school, kids can change into active wear to keep them comfortable while they exercise or chill at home. Brands including Champion, Adidas and Under Armour all have apparel ranging from toddlers sizes to juniors and teens, with prices starting as low as $4 on clearance.

And, if you need , French Toast has all the khakis, polo shirts, shorts and button down shirts you can find for up to 30% off. For more deals, head over to Kohl's today to save money on school essentials before the new year starts.

