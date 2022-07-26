Shop Groove Life's 'Christmas in July Sale' for Discounts on Rings, Watch Bands and Belts

Even though July is almost over, some retailers are still holding "Christmas in July" deals, and Groove Life, a brand that is known for flexible watch bands and rings, is one of them. Right now, Groove Life is running a sale offering through the end of July.

The way Groove Life products work is what sets it apart from the competition. Its rings, whether classic or Zeus, are made to be flexible and breathable so that they can be worn comfortably on your hand. Most importantly, if anything gets caught in it, your ring will break apart, protecting your finger from injuries. Try the or the , both $35, for an all-black minimalist ring. Both include a medical-grade silicone inner band that preserves the ring's form.

There are also stackable rings for women at a lower cost. The is $25 and consists of three thinner bands that can be paired with other stackable rings from Groove Life to complement your particular taste.

There's more than just rings on sale here. Try this $35 if you are in need of a new band. If you prefer animal print, choose this . Every band is compatible with all Apple Watch series. And if you need a belt that is easy to put on and take off, you can get a few of those as well.

