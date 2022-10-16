Shop Big Savings on DeWalt Batteries and Accessories Right Now at Amazon

Cordless power tools are certainly convenient, but there's nothing worse than stopping a job while you wait for the batteries to recharge. But right now at Amazon, you can stock up on some spares so that you can keep work moving along. Amazon is offering some big savings on a selection of DeWalt 20-volt batteries, as well as some other 20-volt DeWalt tools and accessories. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

Whether you're looking to grab tons of extra gear for your business or just need a few things for smaller jobs around the house, you'll find tons of great equipment for less on sale. If you just need a spare battery so you always have one on the charger, you can pick up this for $67, which saves you a whopping $112 compared to the usual price. And if you need more then one, you can grab this for $179, $90 off the usual price. There's more than just batteries on sale, too. You can also save on other helpful tool and accessories, like this that's $20 off right now, dropping the price down to $79. Or pick up this for just $20, saving you $16 compared to the usual price.