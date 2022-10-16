Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Shop Big Savings on DeWalt Batteries and Accessories Right Now at Amazon

Amazon is offering over $100 off a selection of 20-volt batteries, work lights, drill bits and other helpful DeWalt accessories.
Four yellow and black DeWalt batteries against a blue background.
DeWalt

Cordless power tools are certainly convenient, but there's nothing worse than stopping a job while you wait for the batteries to recharge. But right now at Amazon, you can stock up on some spares so that you can keep work moving along. Amazon is offering some big savings on a selection of DeWalt 20-volt batteries, as well as some other 20-volt DeWalt tools and accessories. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

See at Amazon

Whether you're looking to grab tons of extra gear for your business or just need a few things for smaller jobs around the house, you'll find tons of great equipment for less on sale. If you just need a spare battery so you always have one on the charger, you can pick up this 20-volt Max XR lithium-ion, 5-Ah battery for $67, which saves you a whopping $112 compared to the usual price. And if you need more then one, you can grab this two-pack of 6 Ah 20-volt Max batteries for $179, $90 off the usual price. There's more than just batteries on sale, too. You can also save on other helpful tool and accessories, like this compact LED work light that's $20 off right now, dropping the price down to $79. Or pick up this 21-piece drill bit set for just $20, saving you $16 compared to the usual price.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.