Score Up to 85% Off Caddis Eyewear this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is finally here, which means so is summer. Switch out your glasses to match your summer style with one of our favorite eyewear brands for luxurious sunglasses, readers and prescriptions. Caddis is offering 20% off sitewide with CNET's exclusive discount code, CNET20. Caddis' Memorial Day discount is good for any frames on the sprawling website, including bestsellers like the Porgy and D28. And, yes, you can take an extra 20% off already marked-down eyewear, making those savings even greater.

That means some of these dreamy specs are down as much as 85% during the sitewide sale.

These Porgy Backstage progressive readers are down to $68 -- normally $185. Caddis

I own a few pairs, including the Caddis D28s in both sunglasses and blue light blockers. I'm not sure any accessory has ever garnered me more compliments or inquiries as to where I got them. This model starts at $130, but you can nab D28 readers for as low as $68 during the sale. The frames are extremely sturdy and well-constructed, which might explain why the brand refers to them as "eye appliances."

The D28s feature a fun surprise message on top to help you remember left and right. Caddis

Most frames on sale are available as readers with magnification from 0.0 to 3.5 with or without blue light blockage or as sun progressives. Sun progressives darken like normal sunglasses and have no magnification at the top but transition to your chosen magnification as you glance down. You can, of course, buy any pair of these fashionable frames at a deeply discounted price and have your prescription lenses loaded in.

See a few popular picks below and shop the full Caddis Memorial Day Weekend sale eyewear sale here.