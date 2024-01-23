Score This Greenworks Pressure Washer for Just $252 Today Only
Grab this 2,300 PSI electric pressure washer for over $100 off and tackle all of your outdoor cleaning needs.
Pressure washers can help you tackle tough messes and stains on your patio, vinyl siding, driveway and much more, which can simplify keeping your outdoor areas clean and help lessen the time you spend on home maintenance. While the 2,300 PSI Greenworks electric pressure washer usually goes for $360, you can score a $108 discount when you use promo code DOTD0123 at checkout, which drops the price to just $252 and you'll get free shipping, too. This deal is only available today, Jan. 23, so be sure to get your order in soon if you're interested.
This electric pressure washer has a 14-amp brushless motor that offers plenty of torque and runs quiet, offering solid performance for anyone looking to replace their old, gas-powered cleaner with this eco-friendly electric version. It reaches a maximum of 2,300 PSI and comes equipped with a 25-foot kink-resistant hose and a substantial 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI to help you reach all of your essential outdoor spaces. It also includes five nozzles including 15-degree, 25-degree, 40-degree, soap and turbo options so that you're prepared for whatever gets thrown your way. And this washer boasts 10-inch wheels that make it easy to maneuver, even across different surfaces or terrain.
And for easier cleanup inside of your home, be sure to check out our roundup of the latest robot vacuum deals so you can get a device that will tidy your floor for you.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping