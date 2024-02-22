Score This EcoFlow Delta Max Portable Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle at $749 Off

Power isn't always easy to come by, even in our modern age. If you're temporarily off the grid during your travels or you need backup power for outages at home, investing in a portable power station is a good idea. These devices can boost your phone, laptop and other essential devices, but opting for a power station with all the bells and whistles will often get really expensive, so it's wise to wait for a deal when you can. QVC has temporarily slashed the price of the EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station, making it a great time to pick one up.

With six 120V AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two USB-C fast charge ports, two DC outputs and a 12V car outlet, this portable power station with 2,000Wh can help power your essential devices no matter what comes your way. This bundle includes a solar panel, too, with 220W on the front and 150W on the reverse. And when it does need a boost, you can charge it in just 1.8 hours via a wall outlet. It's discounted to just $1,200 right now at QVC, saving you a whopping $749 on the list price.

However, if you don't necessarily need the solar panel, you can score just the portable power station for $100 less. And if you're new to QVC, you can take another $10 off of your first order of $25 or more when you use promo code WELCOME24 at checkout.

If this portable power station doesn't offer the power you need, check out the our roundup of generator deals happening now for more discounted options.