Score These Nanoleaf Smart String Lights for Half Off at Best Buy Right Now
There's no need to choose between white or rainbow. With these smart lights, you can have it all.
It's a time-honored debate around the holidays: white or color lights? Settle the dispute once and for all by having the best of both worlds with smart lights that can alternate between the two. And right now smart shoppers can score postholiday discounts on these pricey displays: The Nanoleaf Essentials 20-meter smart holiday string lights (white and multicolor) are currently on sale at Best Buy for half off.
The Nanoleaf Essentials holiday string lights normally cost a pretty penny. The regular price for a 20-meter (65.6-foot), 50-light strand is $120. But right now you can get them at Best Buy for $60. And there's no need to wait until the holidays to use them. These lights are so cool we think they deserve a place in your home or yard year-round.
Choose from multicolor, warm white or cool white, or set your own color gradients... rainbow deck lights anyone? You can also set up light animations (watch them change along to your favorite songs) and set them to auto-timers. You can control them with Wi-Fi using the Nanoleaf app, set them up with smart home systems like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, or use the included controller. Get your space dance party ready in the blink of an eye.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Other Home Guides
Tools and Outdoors
Other Home & Office
Meal Delivery