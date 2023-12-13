Score Half Off a Season Long Subscription to NBA League Pass & League Pass Premium
Save 50% on a season-long streaming subscription and catch all the NBA games from the comfort of your couch.
'Tis the season for sports, sports, sports and if you're on the hunt for a holiday gift for a basketball fan in your life, we've got just the thing. Right now, thanks to a limited-time holiday offer, fans of basketball can celebrate with an NBA League Pass or NBA League Pass Premium at a 50% discount. It goes without saying, but we'll say it anyway: this deal is a slam-dunk. (ba-dum tish)
If you're all about streaming services as we enter into 2024, this is a great way to gain access to games when you want them. Both deals begin with a free seven-day trial. For the NBA League Pass, after the trial ends, you'll pay $50 for access to streaming games for the rest of the season. Regularly priced at $100, surprise someone you love with this months-long gift. League Pass allows you to stream games live or on-demand, plus get around-the-clock NBA TV coverage.
You can also opt for NBA League Pass Premium. After the seven-day free trial, you will be charged $75, which is half of the regular season price. League Pass Premium includes everything you get with the regular pass, plus you'll be able to watch games commercial-free on up to three devices at a time. You also get access to in-arena streams. These deals are on offer until Dec.18, so sign up now to secure the low price.
Be aware that according to the NBA website, League Pass and League Pass Premium, locally blacked-out games will not be available for you to stream in real-time. For games that are broadcast locally, broadcasts are not available until three days after, and nationally broadcast games aren't available until three hours after the broadcasts. However, you will have access to live radio broadcasts.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping