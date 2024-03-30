Score a Solo Stove Pizza Oven at a Discounted Price During This Special Promo

For years, Solo Stove has been a CNET favorite for its fire pits, but the company also makes fantastic pizza ovens. If you're looking to make pizza in your own space, you'll probably enjoy a Solo Stove pizza oven. Many of these use wood or gas to cook up your custom pizza and there are portable options -- which is perfect if you enjoy camping or similar adventures.

Right now, Solo Stove is running its "Deepest Dishcount" promotion, and you can score deep discounts when you buy bundles. One of the best deals available is the Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle. This includes the Pi pizza oven with a bunch of accessories like a Pi stand, two peels, a thermometer, a pizza cutter and more. This bundle typically costs $750 but during this promo, it could be yours for just $480.

There are several other bundles on sale. The Pi Dual Fuel Starter Bundle is $380, which is $70 down from its original price. This bundle includes the Pi pizza oven along with a pizza stone, stainless peel, pizza cutter and thermometer. If you'd prefer to skip the bundles, you can still benefit from the promo. You can get 20% off the Pi cast iron cookware set as a standalone purchase with code DEEPDISH20 or 50% off when you purchase a new Pi Prime or Pi Dual Fuel pizza oven with the code DEEPDISH50. The set is designed to get you even more use out of your pizza oven. It's a three-piece set with a 2-inch deep round skillet, a double-sided grill-griddle skillet and a stainless steel and bamboo base.

The Pi pizza oven is easy to use, which makes it ideal for both beginners and enthusiasts. It's also optimized for heat distribution and minimal heat loss. Solo Stove recommends using its ovens on a surface that's waist-level and can handle heat. Once you're set-up, you can make tiny personal pizzas to bigger pies to share.

