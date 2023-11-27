Score a Mighty Cyber Monday Deal on My Favorite Soundbar

Whether I'm immersing myself in music or a movie, the Vizio V-series sound bar works perfectly for me. The sound is so crisp and clear, when I fully get into a song or the latest flick, background noises don't seem to exist. I love this sound bar because it's lightweight and packs a strong punch for such a slim device.

The best thing for me about the V-series is that it is Bluetooth compatible. Whether you're connecting from your phone, tablet or laptop, the surround sound is free of cables or cords. Also, this line of soundbar is designed to bring the movie theater vibe right to your home. So it pairs well with the Epson Home Cinema 1080 projector.

With the Vizio V-series sound bar and my projector, I was able to transform my living room area into my own little personal movie theater. And there's nothing better than watching the Home Alone movies for the holidays in your PJs right at home with movie-theater-quality sound and visuals.

I own the Vizio V-series soundbar by itself, but a great Cyber Monday deal adds a subwoofer for a $130 bundle, $30 off the regular price. Either way, this soundbar series lets you feel the music and immerse yourself in whatever show you binge watch.