Score 60% Off at Nine West's Labor Day Sale

Looking to revamp your shoe collection without breaking the bank? Nine West is having a Labor Day sale where you can score up to 60% off hundreds of shoe styles. That includes daily deals featuring up to 300 different shoes on sale for just a fraction of their price.

It's easy to get three or more pairs of quality shoes for under $100 during this sale, which is exactly what I did when I bought the (a savings of $47), the (a savings of $41) and the (a savings of $53). Coupled with the coupon code WEMISSYOU20, I saved 20% on the total price.

There's a great variety of flip-flops, pumps, block heels, mules and wedges. You can go bold with some (save $41) or some (save $53). Put a twist on classic and classy with styles like the (save $59) and (save $57). Dress up casual with these comfy (save $29) and these stylish (save $53).