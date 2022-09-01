Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Deals

Score 60% Off at Nine West's Labor Day Sale

Hundreds of items are discounted in a variety of colors and styles.

Looking to revamp your shoe collection without breaking the bank? Nine West is having a Labor Day sale where you can score up to 60% off hundreds of shoe styles. That includes daily deals featuring up to 300 different shoes on sale for just a fraction of their price.

See at Nine West

It's easy to get three or more pairs of quality shoes for under $100 during this sale, which is exactly what I did when I bought the Dipa Heeled Slide Sandals in black for $32 (a savings of $47), the Tinee Flat Sandals for $28 (a savings of $41) and the Yeap Heeled Slide Sandals in yellow for $36 (a savings of $53). Coupled with the coupon code WEMISSYOU20, I saved 20% on the total price.

There's a great variety of flip-flops, pumps, block heels, mules and wedges. You can go bold with some pink multi-colored Lula Flat Slides (save $41) or some blue Tania Heeled Sandals (save $53). Put a twist on classic and classy with styles like the Sparks Dress Pumps(save $59) and Fresh Pointy Toe Pumps (save $57). Dress up casual with these comfy Slinks Flat Slide Sandals (save $29) and these stylish Bop Ankle Wrap Pointy Toe Flats (save $53).

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

