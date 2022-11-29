Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Score 30% Off Skin Care With This Sitewide Cyber Sale at Peach & Lily Today Only

There are toners, night creams, masks and more all on sale to help you have better skin.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
Skin care on a blue background
Peach & Lily

The biggest shopping events of the season Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but there are still a few deals running through today that have discounted prices. Ending today, Peach & Lily has extended its Cyber Monday deal where you can get 30% off sitewide using the code CYBER30.

See at Peach & Lily

I own quite a few Peach & Lily products, both under the namesake and non-Peach & Lily products. I love them because they all smell great and work wonderfully, but they also make the experience using skin care enjoyable because it feels luxurious. 

For those of you who've ever used the brand, a nice way to start is the Glass Skin Discovery kit that's $39, but is $27 with the discount. It features a cleanser, essence, serum and antioxidant cream. Anyone with dry, normal and oily skin can try this and get through your daily routine in no time. 

Eyes are one of the first things we notice when people age since our skin is thin around that area. Get this Pure Peach retinoic eye cream for $29. While you won't see changes to your skin overnight, in the long run, your skin will thank you. Get a trio of bestselling masks in this mask & treat bundle that's formulated to treat acne, reduce pores and hydrate the skin. This $90 bundle has resurfacing, clay and sleeping masks that work for all skin types. And before you start your skin care routine, don't forget to pick up this award-winning ginger melt oil cleanser that removes makeup, oil or any other product on the skin for $22.

There are a ton of additional skin care products that are on sale today. If you want to set yourself up with a better skin care routine, head over to Peach & Lily today.

Save cash on your favorite facial products.

Scrubs, cleansers and creams all add up. Get the best price on your skin care products when you use the CNET Shopping extension.