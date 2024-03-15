Savings on Glasses at Lensabl You Have to See to Believe
From now through March 18, you can score 20% off everything sitewide (except contacts) for St. Patrick's Day.
If you want to skip the trip to your local optometrist and get a new pair of glasses -- or replace lenses in your existing frames -- you can find some great places to buy glasses online. Lensabl is one of the best options out there, and while glasses can be an expensive purchase, Lensable is changing your luck by offering 20% off sitewide for St. Patrick's Day (with the exception of contacts). Just use promo code LUCKY20 at checkout now through March 18 to cash in on the savings.
Lensable is our favorite place to buy replacement lenses online for your existing frames, but the site also offers full frame and lens packages if you're looking for brand-new glasses. This discount should work for you on prescription lenses, designer frames, sunglasses and even blue light blocking glasses. And yes, you can score the discount on more than one pair.
You will need to upload your prescription if you're looking for corrective lenses, but most people can qualify to use the site's tool to renew your prescription online.
If you want to look at other options or you need contacts instead, be sure to check out our list of online glasses and contacts deals that are up for grabs right now.
Read more: Use Your Phone to Check Your Vision
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.