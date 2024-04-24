Save Up To $1,000 On Top-Rated EcoFlow Power Stations and Accessories

Spring has finally made its way here, so let's start all the outdoor adventures. Having a portable power station on hand can help you keep your most essential devices powered up during off-grid travels. And they can also be a reliable source of power if you're dealing with a season of inclement weather and power outages, keeping those necessary devices charged regardless of your circumstances. EcoFlow makes some of the best models you can buy for your home or camper, and while they can get costly, Amazon is currently offering a number of options at significant discounts, slashing prices by up to 40%. There is no set expiration date, which means these deals could disappear at any time. Be sure to act quickly if you don't want to miss out.

If you're looking to invest in a low-cost option, you won't want to miss this bundle deal. Right now, you can score the River 2 Pro -- our favorite budget portable power station -- along with a 160-watt solar panel for just $649. That's an incredible discount of $250. It has an output of up to 1,600 watts and can charge to 100% in just 70 minutes using an AC outlet, or under five hours via solar panel. Plus, it has plenty of different styles of outlets ranging from AC to USB so you can power multiple devices at the same time. And it weighs in at just over 17 pounds, making it a relatively portable option. Or opt to get just the generator for $429.

For the ultimate in self-reliance, you can grab a Delta Max solar generator. This generator is discounted by $1,000 right now, bringing the price down $1,999. This EcoFlow Delta 2 Max solar generator comes with a 400W solar panel and a LFP battery portable power station with up to 3400W. This power station can charge your devices or appliances very fast, so you won't be without them for long. Plus, you can use the app to monitor your device, including the charge level, temperature and more. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

There are a number of other impressive deals available on bundles, portable power stations, solar panels and more, so be sure to shop the entire selection to find the right fit for your needs. Or check out other brands in our roundup of the best generator deals happening now.