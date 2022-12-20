Save Up to 75% on Toys for Kids and Get Them Before Christmas

Do you have last-minute gifts to grab before Christmas? Amazon has you covered with a ton of sales, including discounts on toys for the children on your shopping list. You can snag action figures, R/C vehicles and much more at . But these offers won't last long, so we recommend getting your orders in sooner rather than later.

You can grab a pump-action Nerf for just $13, saving you 71% on the list price or an for $17, a discount of 44%. These guns come with darts, but note that they are not standard size, so keep that in mind if you want to shop for extra darts in the future.

Or snag an interactive from Present Pets. Normally $65, these pink or purple Yorkie puppies come equipped with over 100 sounds and actions like giving kisses, tail waggin, bark-back games and more -- and it's marked down to just $24.

And if you want a new cooperative adventure game for family game night, you can save $15 on the Funko board game, bringing the price to $15.

There are also some playsets worth checking out, including the or the , both of which are available now for just $22.

And it may be a little cold to take full advantage of the Nerf bounce house, but at 72% off, the price drops from $600 to just $167, so it might be a worthy splurge of your kids enjoy getting outside to play with water guns and slides.

And if you want to grab a toy for under $10, the New Bright two-pack set is perfect for indoor racing.

But if you prefer larger vehicles meant for outdoor use, the might be worth checking out. It normally goes for $70, but it's marked down by 72%, meaning you'll pay just $19 for this six-wheel drive vehicle that can reach up to 10 miles per hour.

There are a ton of other options on sale, too, including a of Marvel characters (size 3-4T), a 10-pack of and much more, so shop the while you can.