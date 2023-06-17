Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save Up to 72% On New DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Woot

Fill your toolbox with a wide variety of discounted new tools that can help you tackle your unfinished DIY projects.

The DeWalt DCK675D2 20V Max brushless 6-tool kit, along with a charger, batteries and a carrying bag are displayed against a green background.
DeWalt/CNET

Tools can be expensive, but having your own set makes it easy to tackle maintenance projects around the house. If you've been putting off the investment, be sure to check out the massive sale selection of discounted DeWalt tools at Woot. Right now you can save up to 72% on a wide variety of household tools including drills, saws, hammers, sanders, oscillating tools and much more. This offer is available now through June 28, while supplies last -- however, many tools included in this sale have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later. 

For those just getting started and in need of a variety of tools, you can grab the DCK675D2 20V Max brushless 6-tool kit, which includes a drill/driver, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, an oscillating tool and an LED work light, along with a charger, two batteries and a tool bag to store all of it. It's available for $465 right now (save $104).

And if you're looking for individual tools to add to your existing collection, you can save 72% on the DCH072G2 Xtreme 12V Max brushless hammer kit -- bringing the cost down from $529 to just $150. This rotary hammer can help you with everything from mounting and hanging things around the house to doing full installations and repairs. It delivers up to 1.1 Joules of impact energy and can even provide fast drilling in concrete. 

And to make sure your repairs and upgrades are completed with precision, you may want to invest in DeWalt's DW0822 Cross Line and Spot Laser level. It's a nice replacement for traditional levels, projecting both horizontal and vertical self-leveling beams that will provide you with an accurate plumb point. Regularly $579, this useful gadget has been marked down by 64%, meaning you can get your hands on one for just $210. 

There are plenty of other great options available, including accessories like cords and batteries, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot to find everything you need to get started. 

