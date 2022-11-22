Save Up to 65% With Big Discounts on Glasses, Contacts and More at GlassesUSA

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Buying new glasses can be a pain, particularly if your local optometrist only keeps a few styles on hand. Shopping online can widen your selection exponentially to best fit your style and budget. If you need to update your current pair of glasses or contacts, now is a good time to score some great deals. With Black Friday just days away, hundreds of retailers are slashing prices, and GlassesUSA is no exception. Right now you can save up to 65% on new lenses -- or cash in on other offers.

Whatever kind of eyewear you prefer, GlassesUSA has you covered with a ton of great early Black Friday offers right now:

Get 65% off frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses with basic RX lenses, plus free shipping. Just use promo code BLACK65 at checkout now through Nov. 27. Note that this deal excludes premium, sale labeled items, contact lenses and kids' frames.

at checkout now through Nov. 27. Note that this deal excludes premium, sale labeled items, contact lenses and kids' frames. Get 30% off frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses by Oakley, Ray-Ban, Perso; and Costa Del Mar with basic RX lenses, plus free shipping. Just apply the promo code SUPER30 at checkout, now through Nov. 28. Keep in mind, this deal excludes sale items, new arrivals, contact lenses, kids' and safety glasses and readers.

at checkout, now through Nov. 28. Keep in mind, this deal excludes sale items, new arrivals, contact lenses, kids' and safety glasses and readers. Buy One Get One Free pricing lets you get two pairs for the cost of one on eyeglasses and sunglasses, plus free shipping. Simply use promo code BOGOFREE to snag this deal. This offer lasts until Dec. 4. You can have one premium set of frames in the deal, but the pair of lesser value will be the free one. This deal excludes contact lenses and kids' glasses.

to snag this deal. This offer lasts until Dec. 4. You can have one premium set of frames in the deal, but the pair of lesser value will be the free one. This deal excludes contact lenses and kids' glasses. Get 25% off contact lenses, including Acuvue, Dailies, Air Optix and others, with free shipping included. Use promo code CONTACTS25 to take advantage of this offer, now through Dec. 4.

