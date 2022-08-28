Save up to $50 With the First Discounts on New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung's line of Galaxy Watches has long been setting the standard for Android smartwatches -- frequently claiming a top spot on our list of the best smartwatches for the year. And right now, Woot is offering the first chance we've seen to grab the latest models in this series at a discount. You can pick up a brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 starting at $250, $30 off the usual price, or grab an advanced Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $400, $50 off its usual price. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight. And because these are the first discounts we've seen on these models, we wouldn't be surprised if they sold out before then.

Released just this month, the is available in two sizes: 40mm for $250 or 44mm for $290. It functions as a powerful fitness tracker with features like auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, sleep coaching and more, as well as an advanced smartwatch. It's equipped with 1.5GB of RAM for snappy performance, and is compatible with a wide variety of both Google and third-party apps like Spotify, Uber and more. It's also waterproof up to 50 meters with an IPX8 resistance rating and has a battery life of around 24 hours on a single charge.

The step-up is only available with a 45mm display, and is on sale for $400 today, which is $50 off the usual price. It's fairly similar to the standard Galaxy Watch 5 in terms of function, but it does feature a more durable titanium body and a larger 590-mAh battery that can keep it going for multiple days at a time. You can read more about the differences in our side-by-side comparison.