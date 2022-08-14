Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: How Do They Compare to the Galaxy Watch 4?

From price to health features, we look at how the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Watch 5 and Watch 4 stack up.

Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon
2 min read

Two new Samsung Galaxy Watches launched at the company's August Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 5 will replace last year's Galaxy Watch 4, and a new Watch 5 Pro model brings beefier battery life and a more premium titanium body. CNET Editor at Large Scott Stein's Galaxy Watch 5 impressions article focuses on some of these refinements, but over here I'll compare the specs of the two Galaxy Watch 5 models against last year's Galaxy Watch 4 -- with a handy chart at the end!

As with the previous model, the Watch 5 comes in two sizes; 44mm and 40mm. The smaller size of the 40mm model means a lighter design which you might find more comfortable to wear, but it also means a smaller display and a smaller battery inside. You won't have to compromise on any health-tracking features, with things like blood oxygen tracking, sleep and a new skin temperature sensor featured in both models. 

More from Samsung Unpacked

The Watch 5 Pro comes in just the larger 44mm size, packing the same 1.36-inch display as the 44mm Watch 5, but adding a much larger 590-mAh battery, which could keep the Pro model going for a few days between charges. The titanium rather than aluminum design will also make it appeal to outdoor enthusiasts who want a more rugged smartwatch. That extra battery does come with a weight tradeoff however, with the Pro model tipping the scales at 46 grams against the Watch 5's 32.8 grams. 

Other specs like the various health-tracking tools, the waterproofing, memory, storage and Wear OS operating system are the same across all new models. 

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches
9:17

Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro specs comparison chart


 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Watch 4
Screen size 1.36-inch 1.36-inch (44mm); 1.19-inch (40mm) 1.4-inch (44mm); 1.2-inch (40mm)
Screen resolution 450x450 pixels 450x450 pixels (44mm); 396x396 pixels (40mm) 450x450 pixels (44mm); 396x396 pixels (40mm)
Dimensions 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm (44mm); 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm (40mm) 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm (44mm); 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm (40mm)
Weight 46g 32.8g (44mm); 29g (40mm) 30g (44mm); 26g (40mm)
Materials Titanium Aluminum Aluminum
Health tracking Sleep, BIA (body composition analysis), ECG/heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature Sleep, BIA (body composition analysis), ECG/heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature
 Sleep, ECG/heart rate, blood oxygen
Memory, storage 1.5GB/16GB 1.5GB/16GB 1.5GB/16GB
Water resistance 5 ATM/IP68 5 ATM/IP68 5 ATM/IP68
Battery 590 mAh 410 mAh (44mm); 284 mAh (40mm) 361 mAh (44mm); 247 mAh (40mm)
Operating system Wear OS Wear OS Wear OS
Price, US $450 (Bluetooth only); $500 (LTE) Starting at $280 (Bluetooth only); $330 (LTE) Starting at $250 (Bluetooth only); $300 (LTE)