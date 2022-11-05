Save up to 50% on Ladders and Stepstools to Help You Tackle Projects, Decorations and More

A ladder is an important tool for any homeowner. They can be used for a variety of projects around the house, both inside and out. From hanging pictures to cleaning gutters, a ladder can make any task easier. And with the holidays just around the corner, you may need a ladder to help hang up decorations around your home. Now through Nov. 12, you can save at Woot.

If you want versatility, check out the . This multiposition aluminum ladder has wheels and converts between a 19 foot extension ladder, a 90-degree ladder, an A-frame ladder and a scaffold system. It also features wide-flared legs for stability. It's rated to hold up to 300 pounds on both sides and can be used as a two-person ladder. Right now it is discounted by 50%, bringing the price from $381 down to $190. You can also snag the for $300, down from $477.

And for everyday tasks around the kitchen, garage and other places with hard-to-reach spaces, you can get 45% off the , bringing the price down to just $30. At only 5 pounds, it's lightweight and easy to carry around when you need to get to something quickly. It also has a built-in project top that can be used to hold tools, hardware or other materials while you work. It has a weight capacity of 225 pounds.

There are a couple of other options available, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find what you need for your home. Keep in mind that some models may sell out, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later to be sure to get the size and styles you want.

Read more: New Homeowners Toolkit: Here Are the Tools You Need to Get Going