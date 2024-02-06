Save Up to 50% on Bouquets for Your Boo This Valentine's Day

Sending a token of affection is a great way to let someone important to you know that you care, and with Valentine's Day just around the corner, now is the time to pick out a lovely bouquet for that special someone in your life.

You can schedule flower deliveries to take some of the hassle out of picking one up from a florist last-minute or deliver to a loved one who doesn't live nearby. And right now you can save up to 50% on select arrangements.

Remember that it's best to go ahead and schedule a delivery a few days in advance for big holidays, and with Feb. 14 just around the corner, there's no reason to wait -- especially with these deals.

