Save Up to 50% on Bouquets for Your Boo This Valentine's Day

Everyone loves a classic bouquet -- and right now some options are available for as much as half off.

Sending a token of affection is a great way to let someone important to you know that you care, and with Valentine's Day just around the corner, now is the time to pick out a lovely bouquet for that special someone in your life. 

You can schedule flower deliveries to take some of the hassle out of picking one up from a florist last-minute or deliver to a loved one who doesn't live nearby. And right now you can save up to 50% on select arrangements.  

FTD is one of our favorite flower delivery services. Right now, you can save 20% off sitewide at FTD when you use code BLUSH20 at checkout. That includes same-day flower delivery for Valentine's Day.

You can score 20% off sitewide at From You Flowers -- just use promo code VDAY at checkout. There are plenty of bouquets to choose from, including some that come with extras like chocolate.

Right now, Send Flowers is offering up to 50% off sitewide when you use discount code LOVEYOU at checkout.

At Pro Flowers, you can save 20% off sitewide when you use promo code KISS20 at checkout. Pro Flowers has a wide variety of flowers and gifts available, many of which are $60 and under. 

Remember that it's best to go ahead and schedule a delivery a few days in advance for big holidays, and with Feb. 14 just around the corner, there's no reason to wait -- especially with these deals.

For more Valentine's Day ideas, check out these delicious food and drink subscriptions and our roundup of great Valentine's Day gifts under $50.

