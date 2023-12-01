The Adidas Holiday Sale Takes Up to 65% Off Shoes, Apparel and Accessories
The Cyber Monday deals might be over, but these Adidas deals make for perfect last-minute gifts.
We all love discounts on the latest phones, tablets and anything else that plugs in, but we all need clothes, and sometimes those deals can be the best around. Right now Adidas is offering some big discounts across a ton of its clothes and accessories for the holiday season, but you'll need to be quick if you want to revamp your wardrobe -- these deals are going to run only until Dec. 9.
These aren't the kinds of offers you want to miss out on, either. With discounts of up to 65% off, these deals aren't to be ignored. Whether it's a new pair of sneakers or a Stella McCartney backpack, there's a deal here for all tastes and budgets.
That Stella McCartney backpack is pretty gorgeous, too. It also happens to be heavily discounted, making the price just $51 rather than the usual $170. That's a huge 70% off, but don't say anything, in case Adidas notices.
There are plenty of other deals available, including the adorable Winterplay x Disney kids shoes that are down to just $28, while the Adicane Clogs are now just $18 and are the perfect antidote to the millions of Crocs out there.
Remember that these prices are going to be here only for a limited time, so kit yourself out with some new clothes now, while the going's good and the prices are cheap. And be double-quick if you see a deal that's 70% off, because there's no telling when that could change.
