Save Up to 50% Off Allbirds Sustainable Sneakers, Shoes and Lounge Wear

Whether it's a breath of fresh air or a marathon, having a great pair of sneakers on your feet definitely puts a spring in your step. And when those shoes are made with sustainable materials, it gets even better. Allbirds makes sustainable shoes including our favorite women's walking shoes for 2024, the Tree Runners,, which are made from a combination of Brazilian sugar cane, eucalyptus fibers, and castor beans -- and right now you can pick up a pair for $20 less, thanks to an epic sale happening right now.

You can get the popular Allbirds Women's Trail Runners in hazy beige and lux purple or calm taupe for just $70, a dramatic 50% savings from the regular price of $140. Allbirds has its Tree Breezers also marked down as much as 50%, so you can score a pair of comfy women's ballet flats at a solid discount. If you opt for the beige color they're $50, a 50% discount from the regular price of $100. Several other colors are also on sale between $75 and $90. Women's Tree Couriers in black and bloom green, regularly priced at $98, are $73, a $25 savings. You'll even spot some loungewear and socks discounted right now, too.

There are plenty of men's styles on sale as well, including the Men's Tree Runners, which start at just $49, a 50% discount on the regular price of $98. The easy-on, easy-off Men's Tree Dasher Relay are priced starting at just $108, a $27 savings. You'll also find additional slippers and other sneakers on sale.

It's worth noting that most of the shoes that are on sale are final sale so there are no refunds or exchanges. While many shoes still have wide availability in terms of sizing, items can go out of stock quickly during big sales events.