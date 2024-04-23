Save Up to 45% on Bed and Bath Goods During Brooklinen's Anniversary Sale

Brooklinen is an excellent place to grab yourself some lovely bits of bedding and more. In fact, it's such a good place to do that, that the site is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a massive sale. You can grab yourself 25% off literally everything on Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2024, and they're even offering up to 45% off with some bundles as well.

If you're moving home, or know someone who is and want to treat them, you can grab the Luxe Sateen move-in bundle for as little as $416, instead of the usual $652, which comes with basically everything anyone could need to sleep incredibly well, outside of the bed and mattress itself. If you prefer a somewhat classic look, then the Percale duvet set is down to $107 from $168. They've even got the discount on things like the uber comfortable Waffle robe, which is down to $97, and some great towels sets, like this super-plush Turkish cotton bundle. Have a look around the site and keep an eye out for anything you might like, and you're bound to find something worth splashing out on.

