Save Up to 45% on Bed and Bath Goods During Brooklinen's Anniversary Sale

Today's a great day to grab some new bedding and more, with big savings.

Brooklinen is an excellent place to grab yourself some lovely bits of bedding and more. In fact, it's such a good place to do that, that the site is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a massive sale. You can grab yourself 25% off literally everything on Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2024, and they're even offering up to 45% off with some bundles as well. 

If you're moving home, or know someone who is and want to treat them, you can grab the Luxe Sateen move-in bundle for as little as $416, instead of the usual $652, which comes with basically everything anyone could need to sleep incredibly well, outside of the bed and mattress itself. If you prefer a somewhat classic look, then the Percale duvet set is down to $107 from $168. They've even got the discount on things like the uber comfortable Waffle robe, which is down to $97, and some great towels sets, like this super-plush Turkish cotton bundle. Have a look around the site and keep an eye out for anything you might like, and you're bound to find something worth splashing out on. 

All that said, if nothing grabs you here, we've got options. Consider checking out FluffCo's bedding sale. You can also browse our roundup of the best comforters of 2024

