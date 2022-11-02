Save Up to 41% On These Clever Kitchen Gadgets Right Now At Amazon

Finding time to cook during the week can be a big hassle, but there are plenty of time-saving kitchen gadgets that can help make it much easier. And right now, Amazon is offering a chance to pick some up for less. The online retailer has a small selection of useful kitchen gadgets on sale for up to 41% off at the moment, with prices starting at just $14. There's no set expiration on this sale, so we can't guarantee how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Spaghetti is an easy weeknight staple in my house, and with this , it's even easier. It allows you to cook your pasta directly in the microwave, without having to boil a pot of water or stir throughout cooking. It's large enough to hold up to four servings at once, is dishwasher safe so it's easy to clean and right now it's on sale for $14, $6 off the usual price. Or, if you're more of a breakfast-for-dinner house, you could grab this . It's perfect for crepes, pancakes and eggs with five dedicated temperature settings, plus a built-in light that lets you know when it's hot enough to use. It's on sale for $28 right now, which saves you $17 compared to the usual price.

And if you're looking for an easy breakfast for your little ones, you can grab one of these Waffle Wow novelty waffle makers for just $28, $13 off the usual price. They make waffle or pancake bites in seven different fun and unique shapes, and you have a choice between either or at this sale.