Save Up to 40% Now on a Bunch of Honeywell Thermostats

All thermostats are not created equal. That's because not everyone handles their home's heating and cooling the same way. You may want a smart thermostat that can automatically adjust the temperature to save you money, that can respond to voice commands or that you can control from your phone. Or you may want one with three simple buttons on the wall.

That full range is on display in an array of Honeywell thermostats that are discounted ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which kicks off Wednesday, March 20.

For those seeking the most high-tech solution, there's the Honeywell Home RTH9585WF Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat. It's programmable, it has a touchscreen that you can change the color on, it can be controlled from Honeywell's Total Connect Comfort app, and it's compatible with voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft Cortana and Google Assistant. It's 22% off at Amazon this week, marked down to $140.

Looking for something more affordable, albeit significantly less smart? Take 40% off the Honeywell Home RTH2300B 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat, which is down to $19. It's programmable, with separate programs for weekdays and weekends.

Here are some other Honeywell thermostats on sale: