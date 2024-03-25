Save Up to 33% Off Amazon's Echo Show Smart Displays With Its Big Spring Sale

Amazon makes some of the most recognizable and best smart speakers on the market, but for those who want to upgrade that speaker experience to one with a display, the Echo Show line of devices features some great options. They're ace for viewing recipes in the kitchen or for displaying family photos, and now you can get one of your own with up to 33% off the normal price thanks to Amazon Big Spring Sale festivities. All you need to do is pick the right smart display for your home and make sure to get your order in now before it's too late and these prices have gone back up to their usual levels.

While it won't be for everyone, perhaps the most interesting smart display available as part of this deal is the Echo Show 15, a huge 15.6-inch display that has Alexa and Fire TV built in. It comes with a remote and can display all manner of things including streaming content from Netflix and more, while the 1080p resolution makes for a sharp image that's designed to be attached to a wall in the home. You can add one to your setup now for just $220, down from the usual price of $280.

Looking for something more at home on a kitchen counter? The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the latest model and is now just $100, down from the usual $150. It has a large 8-inch display and can act as a smart home hub and more. It has a camera for making video calls and it can also stream content from all of your favorite services as well.

If your new smart display has given you the smart home bug, now is the time to act. There are tons of great smart home deals available right now so you can build out your smart home without breaking the bank.