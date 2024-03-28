Save Up to 30% on Top Designer Brands, Levi's, KitchenAid and More at Macy's VIP Sale

Macy's has a longstanding reputation as a retailer of top brands, from designer shoes to great deals on luggage and a huge selection of beautiful home goods. Right now, the spring VIP sale at Macy's is featuring between 10% and 30% off brands, including those that don't often go on sale. Between now and April 7, you can save on high-end designer brands, beauty products and even Lego sets. Just be sure to enter the offer code VIP to make sure you get the most savings.

Highlights of the sale include 30% off women's shoes, including platform sneakers like these Calvin Klein Alondra casual lace-ups marked down to $62 from $89. You can get 30% off Levi's clothing, including its classic women's trucker jacket, regularly priced at $89.50, on sale for $63 with the VIP code. Or opt for the classic straight-leg, high-rise jeans, which are down to $42 from $80.

Menswear has some big savings too. Get ready for formal events and summer weddings with a solid linen suit from Brooks Brothers, with this classy linen jacket priced at $315 down from $450, and the coordinating pants are down to $133 from $190. For an epic deal, check out the Nautica bi-stretch, two-piece suit, marked down to $100 from $395, a $295 savings. There are plenty of other deals to be had too, including accessories, shoes and casual wear.

In the home department, you'll find 30% off designer bedding from Hotel Collection and Charter Club bedding. You can get the four-piece bedding set from Hotel Collection, which includes 1,000-count sheets and pillowcases, for $378, down from $720. Get a plush Turkish cotton bath rug from Hotel Collection for $42, down from $80. You'll even find KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories discounted by 10%.

Kids aren't left out of the sale, either. Tons of kids' clothing is on sale, including girls' dresses discounted between 50% and 75%. Lego sets are also discounted by as much 20%. Just be sure to enter that offer code VIP at checkout to get the discount between now and April 7.