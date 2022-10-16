Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save up to 25% on Sleek and Stylish Cosori Small Kitchen Appliances

Right now at Amazon, you can shop savings on air fryers, electric kettles, indoor grills, coffee grinders and more helpful kitchen gadgets and appliances.
2 min read
A black Cosori kettle against an orange background.
Cosori

Any good cook knows how important having high-quality cooking equipment is. And that's not just true for knives and cookware. High-end kitchen gadgets and appliances can make a big difference in your cooking experience, and right now, you can pick some up for less. Amazon is offering up to 25% off a selection of sleek Cosori small kitchen appliances, including air fryers, electric kettles, coffee grinders and more. There's not a clear-cut expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

If you're serious about your coffee, there's tons of handy gadgets you can pick up on sale right now. Fresh ground coffee beans have a richer and bolder flavor profile that you can enjoy every morning with this simple $27 Cosori electric coffee grinder. And you can pair it with this stylish electric kettle with temperature control for a perfectly-brewed cup of pour over coffee to start your day. It's on sale for $59, saving you $11 compared to the usual price.

If you're looking for an easier way to whip up weeknight dinners, you can grab this Cosori Pro II air fryer oven for $105, saving you $25 compared to the usual price. It has a 5.8-quart capacity, so it's big enough to cook entire meals, but compact enough that it won't overcrowd your counters. In addition to its convenient air frying capabilities, it can also be used to toast, bake, defrost and much more, and it comes with tons of preset cooking functions. You can also shop deals on a smaller 4-quart air fryer, a larger air-frying toaster oven and Cosori indoor grills

Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home.

Know you're getting the best price on your next food processor or immersion blender when using the CNET Shopping extension.