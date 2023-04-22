Save Up to 25% on JBL Waterproof Eco Speakers

Portable speakers make it easy to bring your music with you wherever you go, and if you're looking for a low-cost model that's easy to carry with you, a mini speaker might be a good bet. And with the weather warming up, investing in a waterproof model for using at the pool or the beach is a great idea. JBL is celebrating Earth Day with the release of new Eco editions of two of its mini portable Bluetooth speakers, the Go 3 and the Clip 4. These editions are made with eco-friendly recycled materials and packaging, and now through May 14, you can save up to 25% on the cost, too.

Right now the JBL Go 3 Eco is discounted by 20%, bringing the price to $40 (save $10). This mini speaker will wirelessly stream music from your device via Bluetooth. It's pocket-sized and has an integrated loop for easy transport. Plus, it's rated IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere, rain or shine. And it delivers up to five hours of playtime per charge.

Or pick up the JBL Clip 4 Eco. It's marked down by 25%, meaning you can snag it for just $20 more. Normally $80, this speaker has an integrated carabiner that makes it easy to clip on your belt or bag. It shares the IP67 rating of the other speaker, but this one gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, which means you can keep the party going longer.

Keep in mind that smaller speakers won't deliver the powerful sound that larger speakers can deliver. However, CNET's David Carnoy reviewed the regular editions of both the JBL Go 3 and the JBL Clip 4, and each were given accolades for the impressive sound quality, given their size. Plus, both models earned spots on our best portable mini Bluetooth speakers roundup, so we expect the Eco editions will be of similar quality.