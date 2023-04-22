Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Wayfair Way Day DealsNew Cars That Qualify for EV Tax CreditT-Mobile's New 'Go5G' OptionsAll About OTC Hearing AidsTop Meal Delivery Services, TestedBest Savings AccountsGo Solar With Top InstallersBest Internet Providers
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Save Up to 25% on JBL Waterproof Eco Speakers

Celebrate Earth Day with discounts on these newly released portable speakers made from recycled materials.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The JBL Clip 4 Eco speaker is displayed against a yellow background.
JBL/CNET

Portable speakers make it easy to bring your music with you wherever you go, and if you're looking for a low-cost model that's easy to carry with you, a mini speaker might be a good bet. And with the weather warming up, investing in a waterproof model for using at the pool or the beach is a great idea. JBL is celebrating Earth Day with the release of new Eco editions of two of its mini portable Bluetooth speakers, the Go 3 and the Clip 4. These editions are made with eco-friendly recycled materials and packaging, and now through May 14, you can save up to 25% on the cost, too.

See at JBL

Right now the JBL Go 3 Eco is discounted by 20%, bringing the price to $40 (save $10). This mini speaker will wirelessly stream music from your device via Bluetooth. It's pocket-sized and has an integrated loop for easy transport. Plus, it's rated IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere, rain or shine. And it delivers up to five hours of playtime per charge. 

Or pick up the JBL Clip 4 Eco. It's marked down by 25%, meaning you can snag it for just $20 more. Normally $80, this speaker has an integrated carabiner that makes it easy to clip on your belt or bag. It shares the IP67 rating of the other speaker, but this one gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, which means you can keep the party going longer. 

Keep in mind that smaller speakers won't deliver the powerful sound that larger speakers can deliver. However, CNET's David Carnoy reviewed the regular editions of both the JBL Go 3 and the JBL Clip 4, and each were given accolades for the impressive sound quality, given their size. Plus, both models earned spots on our best portable mini Bluetooth speakers roundup, so we expect the Eco editions will be of similar quality. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image