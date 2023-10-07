X
Save Up to 25% on a New LG Refrigerator With Deals on These Award-Winning Appliances

Upgrade to a modern refrigerator for hundreds less with discounts on a wide array of options -- including our favorite model.

An LG refrigerator is open, showing plenty of produce and other food products inside.
The refrigerator has long been the keystone of kitchens worldwide, keeping food safe and drinks chilled. LG has made a name for itself in the fridge game, and now through Oct. 18 the award-winning brand is offering discounts of up to 25% to help you save hundreds on a purchase.

Many models are marked down by wide margins, including our pick for best overall refrigerator for 2023, the 25-cubic-foot French door refrigerator. Currently $1,499, it's marked down by $600, keeping more of your hard-earned money in your pocket. However, if size is the name of the game, you can snag the larger 30-cubic-foot Smart InstaView Refrigerator for $3,199 -- a discount of $1,400 off its usual price. With an ice maker, a window to the inside, and door-in-door technology, this refrigerator has a gorgeous aesthetic and makes organization a cinch. And if you're looking for something to make hosting a dream, the 26-cubic-foot Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth Max is a sleek French door refrigerator that makes four types of ice. It's discounted by $1,300 right now, which means you'll pay just $2,700 to bring one home.

If you're looking for even more deals, shop the entire collection at LG. But keep in mind, these appliances are selling out fast, so if you want to get a new fridge at a steep discount, we suggest you shop sooner rather than later. 

Read more: How to Buy the Right Refrigerator

