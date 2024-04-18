Save Up to 20% on Ruggable's Washable Rugs During the Friends and Family Sale

You can amp up any space with an eye-catching rug. Either as a statement piece for the room or just something to add a cozy feel, rugs can help take any space to the next level. Ruggable makes great rugs that are both stylish and easy to maintain.

If you have pets or kids, there's usually quite a bit of maintenance involved with a rugs, from spills to stains. Luckily, Ruggable's rugs are easily washable and nonslip, so you don't have to worry about a kid careening down a hallway. While they are a bit pricey, you can get up to 20% off right now. If shopping on Amazon, make sure you clip the on-page coupon to receive the discount. If shopping on Ruggable, make sure to use promo code FF24 to receive full discount.

For example, this 6- by 9-foot Espada multicolor rug regularly costs $339. With the 20% discount, the price is dropped to $271. Make sure you use promo code FF24 to get the discount. Ruggable also makes outdoor rugs you can put outside at your doorstep or in your patio. This Modern outdoor 3- by 5-foot rug is normally $139, and after the discount it is only $111. Be sure to click the 20% off coupon on Amazon's product page before checking out or you'll miss the discount.

Anyone with kids or pets (or klutzes) will appreciate not only the wide variety of styles but also how easy these rugs are to clean. Each rug is spill-proof and comes with a nonslip base. You can opt for a thin or cushioned pad. The top of the rug is the removable part, and most sizes can be washed in an average-size washing machine. This sale won't last forever, so be sure to order while the deals are still in full swing. And if you want other ways to clean your house with little hassle, check out these great deals on robot vacuums.