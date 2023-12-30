Refresh Your Space and Save Up to 20% with Ruggable End-of-Year Sale

Rugs are a great way to change up any space without replacing an entire room's flooring and Ruggable makes some of the smartest area rugs on the market. Instead of needing an expensive carpet cleaner, you can simply toss them in the washing machine. And right now, they are offering an end-of-the-year sale that gives you up to 20% sitewide. Buy one rug and save 15%, buy two or more and save 20% off rugs. Just be sure to enter the discount code EOY23 to get the savings.

For example, the dark botanical six-foot by nine-foot Morris & Co Strawberry Thiefrug regularly costs $419. With the 15% discount, the price is dropped to $365. Ruggable is known for its collaborations with designer Jonathan Adler, so the same-sized Adler-designed rug that usually sets you back $399 drops down to $319.

Anyone with kids or pets in their house will celebrate not only the wide variety of styles, but also how easy they are to clean. Each rug is spill-proof and comes with a non-slip base. You can opt for a thin or cushioned pad. The top of the rug is the removable part and most sizes can be washed in an average-sized washing machine. This sale ends Jan. 3, 2024 so be sure to order while deals are still in full swing.