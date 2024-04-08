Save Up to $1,600 Off Your New Jackery Portable Power Station and Solar Generator

Whether you live in a part of the world where keeping the lights on isn't always easy, or you just like to take yourself off to a remote area while still enjoying creature comforts like being able to charge your phone or run a mini fridge, a portable power station is the answer. There are tons to choose from and Jackery has long been a brand we've enjoyed. Now, you can pick up a number of Jackery portable power stations with varying discounts -- the biggest of which will save you an incredible $1,600.

That deal is on the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro bundle, a solar generator that comes with two solar panels and is ideal for emergencies and outdoor fun alike. It has a huge 2,160Wh capacity and can be connected to up to six solar panels and charged in less than 2.5 hours. You'd normally pay almost $3,600 for this bad boy, but if you clip the on-page coupon you'll hand over just $1,999 instead. Alternatively, the system with a single solar panel is yours for just $1,599 when you clip a similar coupon.

Need something a little less hardcore? The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro on its own can be had for just $1,299 when you clip the on-page coupon, a deal that makes this the perfect option for RV trips and more. You can add solar panels later if you decide to, and with three AC outlets and a number of USB ports, you can charge and power just about anything.

