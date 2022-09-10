Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon

Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.

Amazon has Apple Watch 7 options marked down by as much as $149. There are a variety of color and size options available, so be sure to shop the to find the smartwatch that best matches your style.

Each of the smartwatches included in this sale feature cellular connectivity, so you can leave your phone behind and still have full access to calls, texts, streaming and more, wherever you go. Plus the Series 7 has an always-on retina display that is both dust and crack-resistant and it's rated IP6X water resistant so that you can swim or shower without worry.

Like a lot of wearables, the Apple Watch tracks your movement and has other fitness features, but it also has a blood oxygen and electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) sensor. And it comes equipped with a QWERTY keyboard that makes it even easier to send messages. As for battery life, the Series 7 lasts about 18 hours with standard usage.

For the savvy shopper looking for the lowest price, the with a red aluminum case is available for $379, which saves you $120 off the list price. But if you prefer a bigger screen, the is on sale for $400, and it's available in and as well.

Those looking for a stainless steel case with a Milanese loop instead of a sports band may want to opt for the in silver. It's down $149 from $799 and is definitely a sharp and sleek watch. Plus, it features the larger 45mm display. If that color and size doesn't suit you, check out the other options and grab one you're going to love. Just keep in mind that these deals are only available for a limited time.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look at Their Differences