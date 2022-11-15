Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon's Early Black Friday Black Friday Ads Satellite 911 Calls on iPhones PlayStation VR 2 Preorder Best Free VPNs COVID Boosters Best Phones in 2022
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Up to $129 on Easy-to-Install 2nd-Gen Ring Alarm Kits With This Early Black Friday Deal

Each of these kits come with a base station, keypad, motion detector and more to keep your home secure and give you peace of mind.
2 min read
A Ring Alarm security kit is displayed on a small table with a hand pressing one of the buttons.
Julie Snyder/CNET

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Ever get the nagging feeling that something is wrong? You can have peace of mind when it comes to your home and keep your place protected with do-it-yourself home security systems from Ring. Black Friday is still over a week away, but Amazon already has a variety of discounts available, including deals on multiple Ring kits. These kits are easy to install (as you can see in the video below) -- but these price drops won't last long, so we advise getting your order in sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

The five-piece kit is a solid option for people who live in apartments or condos and includes a base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector and a range extender. And right now you can get the five-piece Ring Alarm home security system for just $130, saving you $70 off the list price. 

For those in smaller homes, the eight-piece kit may be a good fit. It's on sale for $205 (save $95) and includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, one range extender and a Ring indoor cam. (If you don't need the cam, you can snag the rest of the kit for $160, currently.)

And if you're in a larger home, go all-out with the 14-piece second-gen Ring Alarm kit. It's discounted by $120 right now, bringing the price to just $210 and includes one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and one range extender. 

With the Ring Alarm installed, you'll receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered so you can stay alert of everything at home, even when you're away. Plus, the Ring app allows you to change your alarm modes and monitor all your Ring devices, including Ring's video doorbell. And no matter which kit you buy, if it turns out the size is a little less than ideal, you can add additional components and accessories so that you can secure your entire home.

For extra convenience, you can use your Ring Alarm kit with Alexa. When you connect with Alexa Guard you can arm and disarm the alarm with your voice and get mobile alerts about sounds like broken glass or smoke alarms. And if you choose, you can add on a Ring Protect Plus plan, which includes professional monitoring starting at $10 a month.

Read more: Best DIY Home Security Systems of 2022

CNET's Megan Wollerton liked the second-gen Ring Alarm kit in her review, saying, "It's cheap, it's simple and it works well. Consider it if you want a basic DIY home security at a great price."

You can find all of our coverage about Ring on this aggregation page, including our up-to-date reporting and analysis of Ring's privacy and security policies, and an exploration of how these policies impact our product recommendations.

Find The Perfect Gift

AllUnder $10Under $20Under $50Under $100Under $250
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodieshomeromanticjewelrykids
107 results
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
$159 at Amazon
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$299 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED
$345 at Amazon
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon