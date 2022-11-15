Save Up to $129 on Easy-to-Install 2nd-Gen Ring Alarm Kits With This Early Black Friday Deal

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Ever get the nagging feeling that something is wrong? You can have peace of mind when it comes to your home and keep your place protected with do-it-yourself home security systems from Ring. Black Friday is still over a week away, but Amazon already has a variety of discounts available, including deals on multiple . These kits are easy to install (as you can see in the video below) -- but these price drops won't last long, so we advise getting your order in sooner rather than later.

The is a solid option for people who live in apartments or condos and includes a base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector and a range extender. And right now you can get the five-piece Ring Alarm home security system for just $130, saving you $70 off the list price.

For those in smaller homes, the may be a good fit. It's on sale for $205 (save $95) and includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, one range extender and a Ring indoor cam. (If you don't need the cam, you can snag the rest of the kit , currently.)

And if you're in a larger home, go all-out with the second-gen Ring Alarm kit. It's discounted by $120 right now, bringing the price to just $210 and includes one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and one range extender.

With the Ring Alarm installed, you'll receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered so you can stay alert of everything at home, even when you're away. Plus, the Ring app allows you to change your alarm modes and monitor all your Ring devices, including Ring's video doorbell. And no matter which kit you buy, if it turns out the size is a little less than ideal, you can add additional components and accessories so that you can secure your entire home.

For extra convenience, you can use your Ring Alarm kit with Alexa. When you connect with Alexa Guard you can arm and disarm the alarm with your voice and get mobile alerts about sounds like broken glass or smoke alarms. And if you choose, you can add on a plan, which includes professional monitoring starting at $10 a month.

CNET's Megan Wollerton liked the second-gen Ring Alarm kit in her review, saying, "It's cheap, it's simple and it works well. Consider it if you want a basic DIY home security at a great price."

You can find all of our coverage about Ring on this aggregation page, including our up-to-date reporting and analysis of Ring's privacy and security policies, and an exploration of how these policies impact our product recommendations.