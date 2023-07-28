X
Save a Massive $400 on the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus Vacuum

Check out this amazing deal on the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, one of the best robot vacuums around.

Charlotte Maracina

There's nothing worse than arriving home after a long busy week and realizing that you haven't properly cleaned your place in weeks. Eliminate the tediousness of vacuuming with the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, now 40% off on Amazon.

Shop the Roomba S9 Plus $589 at Amazon
After a couple of cleans, Roomba learns the layout of your home and builds a Smart Map enabling it to navigate its way to clean a specific room of the house. From your phone, you can set specific times and areas for Roomba to clean and can store multiple maps for each level of your home. Don't want the machine to wander into some regions of the house? No worries, on the app you can set several keep-out zones. 

One of my favorite features is that you are able to connect your Roomba to any Amazon Alexa device in order to send a voice request for the vacuum to go right where a mess happens when it happens and clean it immediately. It also comes with a larger dust receptacle so it can clean your house multiple times before you need to empty it.

