Save on Ring Doorbell Cameras and Gear at Woot Until May 7

Ring cameras allow you to see who's at your door, hear whether you have any unwanted guests or get a heads-up when your packages have arrived. For many people, they're a way to feel safer at home. If you've been looking for a doorbell camera at a reasonable price, you'll be delighted to know that Woot is offering an extra $5 off the purchase of a Ring camera and doorbell. This deal applies to refurbished Ring products and some new ones as well. You have until May 7 to snag this discount.

With this Ring deal on refurbished products, you'll not only save money, you'll also be making an environmentally friendly purchase that's backed by a one-year product warranty. There are multiple models for you to choose from, which means you're likely to find something that fits your needs.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

If you don't care about having the absolute latest releases, you can buy older-model Ring gear for even bigger discounts. Here's a list of some of the deals you can find.

Ring/CNET Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Plug-In (2023): $110 Save $70 This Ring Stick Up Pro Cam is now only $110 at Woot, which is $70 off its usual price of $180. This small but mighty camera is equipped with night vision, 1080p image resolution, 3D motion detection and two-way audio. It's also weather resistant and plugs into your existing power sources, so you'll never have to worry about buying separate batteries. $110 at Woot

Ring Wired Video Doorbell (2021): $20 Save $5 with the purchase of two Ring items If you need a doorbell cam while looking out for your budget, this refurbished Ring doorbell is a reliable classic. At only $20, you'll already save big while still getting the same warranty and benefits as an out-of-the-box buy. This 2021 Ring doorbell works with your existing wiring. You can buy it alone, but if you're looking for additional Ring products, you're in luck. With this current deal, you can get an extra $5 off when you purchase both a camera and a doorbell. $20 at Woot

These aren't the only Ring products that qualify for Woot's latest promotion. Here's some more gear that might pique your interest. Remember that you can save an extra $5 on the purchase of two Ring products.

Items listed below are refurbished.

Looking for a smart doorbell but not sure if these are your cup of tea? Check out our list of smart doorbells and doorbell cameras so you can look at all of your options.