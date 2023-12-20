Save on Last-Minute Holiday Shopping With 60% Off Sam's Club Membership

With Christmas Day fast approaching, you might be scrambling to do some last-minute holiday shopping -- and that can get expensive quite quickly. Luckily, there's a great deal from StackSocial that will give you 60% off a 1-year Sam's Club membership, which should help bring your costs down a little bit, whether you're grabbing essential groceries or a stocking stuff or two. While membership usually goes for $50, this deal drops it down to just $20.

Sam's Club can help you save on a ton of everyday purchases, like groceries. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps, along with free flat-tire repair, battery testing and windshield-wiper replacement. And your membership comes with additional perks outside of the store, such as access to discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies and more.

Sam's Club offers so much more than just everyday goods, too. The store has a huge selection of electronics like TVs and robot vacuums, as well as furniture, clothing, jewelry, games and other items that make for great holiday gifts. So no matter what you use it for, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time.

Plus, with your Sam's Club membership, you can get curbside pickup for a flat fee of $4 an order, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12 an order.

Note, however, that this deal is only for new memberships and not renewals, and once you sign up, your membership will automatically renew each year at the standard price until you cancel. If you decide you do want to cancel, you can do that on the company's website.

