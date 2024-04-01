Save Hundreds on This Bluetti Portable Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle

Solar generators can come in handy in many situations. Whether you're experiencing a power outage or out camping, having a portable power station can help you make sure you don't go without power. Right now, you can save big on the Bluetti solar generator AC180 and PV120 solar panel. Save over $300 with this deal on Amazon, bringing the cost of both down to only $849.

This bundle offer comes with a generator and a solar panel and charging cords. Giving you power in any emergency or situation, this generator can be used for many big gadgets such as a mini fridge or a kettle with up to 2,700W power lifting. Using AC fast charging, you'll be able to reach 80% in just 45 minutes, and it charges quietly. It also has 11 outlets to help you power multiple devices.

Controlling the generator is very simple as you can do it from your phone. With just a single app, you can get the most out of your generator. This generator also comes with a five-year guarantee, so you won't have to worry about any issues with your device.

We tested this model, and while it did not make our best list, there are many things that we loved about it. According to our experts, "This unit tested well enough, scoring 88% usable capacity and charging via AC outlet at 13.88 watt hours per minute," but noted that, "unlike many of the other Bluetti units that use the same physical format, this unit does not support capacity expansion via external batteries," so keep that in mind as you shop if that feature is important to you.

