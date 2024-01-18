X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save Big on Vitamin Supplements and Healthy Treats With These Sales

A good vitamin supplement is the best way to give your body the extra boost it needs.

cnet-deals-logo.png
cnet-deals-logo.png
CNET Commerce
The CNET commerce team scours the web for the best deals on computers, electronics, phones, gadgets and much more.
See full bio
CNET Commerce
2 min read

Most people can reap benefits from including vitamin supplements in their diet. But good vitamins can be expensive, especially when when you consider that it can take at least a few months to see significant improvement. Fortunately, many retailers are offering huge discounts on a wide selection of vitamins and healthy treats right now. And the timing is perfect if you've been wanting to step into a healthier way of life for the new year. 

Various vitamins on dishes
Getty Images

Walmart

Select vitamins under $15

See at Walmart

Walmart has everything you need, including select vitamins for less than $15. You can pick up multivitamins for everyone in your family. There are traditional pills and capsules, along with yummy gummy vitamins for your kids or yourself. If you've been having trouble sleeping, Walmart has some extra strength melatonin that'll set you right. You can also try those popular Bloom superfood powder at a discounted price. 

Vitacost vitamins
Vitacost

Vitacost

Save up to 50%

See at Vitacost

If you're trying to eat healthier this year and want to stock up on your favorite healthy brands then Vitacost should be your go-to. Vitacost is offering up to 50% off its stock, which includes organic plant-based protein bars, dried fruit, teas and even healthier popcorn. Vitacost also has some interesting options for your skin, like a magnesium lotion.  

Swanson vitamins
Swanson/CNET

Swanson Vitamins

15% off

See at Swanson Vitamins

Swanson is a well-known name in the healthy arena. If that's your preferred brand then you can save 15% off your next purchase. Use code SWANSON15 during checkout to activate your savings, plus get free shipping. You can also grab other brands like Nature's Secret, Solaray and others during this sale.

Pouring vitamins on one hand from a bottle
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

CVS

Buy one, get one free

See at CVS

Saving money on your vitamins is great but buying one bottle and getting another totally free is even better. CVS is currently offering that deal on select CVS health vitamins. 

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Walmart, CVS and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image