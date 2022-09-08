Save Big on HyperX Gaming Keyboards and Headsets During This 1-Day Best Buy Sale

Just like your in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can be the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup could use an upgrade, now's the time to buy. Today only, Best Buy is offering big discounts on a selection of HyperX gaming keyboards and headsets, including some of our favorite models on the market right now. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

A proper gaming headset can make a big difference to your performance, especially if you do a lot of online and competitive gaming. The crisp, detailed audio will let your hear every shot and step, and the microphone allows you to chat and strategize with your teammates. If you're looking for an entry-level model, you could pick up the wired , one of our favorite Xbox headsets for 2022, for just $19, $21 off the usual price. There's also a available for $50, $30 off the usual price, though that model is only compatible with PCs. And if you want something a little more advanced, you could pick up the with wireless connectivity and virtual surround sound for $115, a discount of $35.

For PC gamers, there are two of our favorite gaming keyboards of the year on sale right now. The is a full-size wired mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting, a solid steel frame and thee onboard memory profiles, and you can pick it up for just $85 right now, $45 off the usual price. Or, if you want something a little more compact, you can grab the , a 60% wired mechanical keyboard made of lightweight aluminum for $30 off, dropping the price down to $70.