Save Big on Furniture With These Early Black Friday Deals

Enjoy these massive discounts from Ashley Furniture, Wayfair and many more.

The holidays are just around the corner, and there's no better time to spruce up your living space. Plus, with many big furniture retailers already offering early Black Friday deals, you can save a little money while you're at it. Whether you're looking for a new couch for your living room or trying to find a great Black Friday mattress deal -- we're sure you'll find exactly what you need.

ashley-furniture.png
Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture

Save up to 50% on clearance furniture, plus get an extra 10% off

See at Ashley Furniture

It's in the name: Ashley Furniture has all the furniture you need to make your house feel like a home. Right now, you can save up to 50% off clearance furniture and get an extra 10% off if you use the code HOLIDAY10. This Bridson dining table set, with four chairs and modern bench-style seating is currently available for $450.

Burrow's shelving, sofa, table and rug are all arranged in a living room.
Burrow/Screenshot by CNET

Burrow

Save up to $1,000

See at Burrow

Burrow is having a great sale this Black Friday season. You can save up to $1,000 on qualifying items with the code BF23. This gorgeous Arch Nomad sofa sectional is currently $500 off, and it's an absolute steal.

A number of items from Wayfair, including a rug, patio furniture, a mattress, a stove, some shelves and a fire pit, are displayed against a blue background.
Wayfair/CNET

Wayfair

Up to 70% off

See at Wayfair

Wayfair is known for its affordable prices but this early Black Friday deal is taking things up a notch. Right now, you can save up to 70% off on some of the site's popular items, including the Campanelli coffee table, which is currently 58% off.

0A bunk bed, a rug, a cabinet and cookware are displayed against a yellow background.
Home Depot/CNET

Home Depot

Save 40% or more on furniture

See at Home Depot

Home Depot is the spot for all your DIY home renovation projects, but it also has furniture that's ready to buy. You can pick up new furniture starting at 40% off. This Bradstone white jewelry armoire cabinet is currently on sale for $269.  

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Home Depot, Wayfair and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
